Abstract

Uses a theory-based approach to tailor clinical materials and training programmes, creating city-based Community Advisory Boards, and user-based user panels to ensure that tailoring matches user needs, municipal services and coproduction of health.



Tests the added value of embedding and implementing primary healthcare activity within municipal-based adoption mechanisms and support systems, and community-based communication campaigns.



Has a longer time frame (18 months) than is traditionally used in implementation studies, to assess longer term impacts.



Gives considerable emphasis to process evaluation, developing logic models to document the fidelity of all implementation strategies, and to identify, the drivers and barriers and facilitators to successful implementation and scale-up.



Due to municipal-based political and technical considerations, we are unable to randomise the involved municipal areas. We adopt a quasiexperimental design, optimising comparator municipal areas for confounding, and by using propensity score matching.



This paper outlines the protocol for a quasiexperimental study1 to test the implementation of primary healthcare (PHC)-based measurement, advice and treatment for heavy drinking and comorbid depression at the municipal level in three Latin American countries, Colombia, Mexico and Peru (Scale-up of Prevention and Management of Alcohol Use Disorders and Comorbid Depression in Latin America (SCALA) study).



Heavy drinking is a cause of considerable disability, morbidity and mortality.2 Heavy drinking is a causal factor for some communicable diseases (including TB and HIV/AIDS), for many non-communicable diseases (NCDs, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases and gastrointestinal diseases) and for many mental and behavioural disorders, including depression, dementias and suicide.

