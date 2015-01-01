|
Wahid SS, Pedersen GA, Ottman K, Burgess A, Gautam K, Martini T, Viduani A, Momodu O, Lam C, Fisher HL, Kieling C, Adewuya AO, Mondelli V, Kohrt BA. BMJ Open 2020; 10(7): e034335.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32723734
INTRODUCTION: Globally, depression is a leading cause of disability among adolescents, and suicide rates are increasing among youth. Treatment alone is insufficient to address the issue. Early identification and prevention efforts are necessary to reduce morbidity and mortality. The Identifying Depression Early in Adolescence (IDEA) consortium is developing risk detection strategies that incorporate biological, psychological and social factors that can be evaluated in diverse global populations. In addition to epidemiological and neuroscience research, the IDEA consortium is conducting a qualitative study to explore three domains of inquiry: (1) cultural heterogeneity of biopsychosocial risk factors and lived experience of adolescent depression in low-income and middle-income countries (LMIC); (2) the feasibility, acceptability and ethics of a risk calculator tool for adolescent depression that can be used in LMIC and high-income countries and (3) capacity for biological research into biomarkers for depression risk among adolescents in LMIC. This is a multisite qualitative study being conducted in Brazil, Nepal, Nigeria and the UK.
adolescent; qualitative; risk factors; depression; protective factors