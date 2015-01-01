SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cull AW, Porter MM, Nakagawa S, Smith GA, Rapoport MJ, Marshall SC, Bedard M, Tuokko H, Vrkljan B, Naglie G, Myers AM, Mazer B. Can. J. Aging 2020; 39(3): 385-392.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0714980819000394

PMID

32723412

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine whether vehicle type based on size (car vs. other = truck/van/SUV) had an impact on the speeding, acceleration, and braking patterns of older male and female drivers (70 years and older) from a Canadian longitudinal study. The primary hypothesis was that older adults driving larger vehicles (e.g., trucks, SUVs, or vans) would be more likely to speed than those driving cars. Participants (n = 493) had a device installed in their vehicles that recorded their everyday driving. The findings suggest that the type of vehicle driven had little or no impact on per cent of time speeding or on the braking and accelerating patterns of older drivers. Given that the propensity for exceeding the speed limit was high among these older drivers, regardless of vehicle type, future research should examine what effect this behaviour has on older-driver road safety.


Language: en

Keywords

aging; older drivers; speeding; acceleration; accélération; automobile driving; braking; conducteurs âgés; conduite automobile; excès de vitesse; freinage; vieillissement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print