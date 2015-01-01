|
Citation
Spaepen K, Haenen WA, Hubloue I. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32723413
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Mass gatherings (MGs) grow in frequency around the world. With the intrinsic potential for significant health risks for all involved, MGs pose a challenge for those responsible for the provision of on-site medical care. Belgian law obliges local governments to identify and analyze the risks involving a MG. Though medical risk factors are long known, all too often, resourcing for in-event health services is based on anecdotal and previous experiences.
Language: en
Keywords
Emergency Medical Services; risk assessment; public health; mass gathering; patient presentations