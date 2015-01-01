|
Zhao K, Zhou S, Shi X, Chen J, Zhang Y, Fan K, Zhang X, Wang W, Tang W. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e387.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32723375
BACKGROUNDS: Major depressive disorder is an ordinary mental disorder, and suicide is considered to be a major concern among patients with MDD. Previous studies focused on the relationship between suicide attempts and metabolism in elderly patients with MDD, while ignore the young people. The aim of this study is to find the potential relationship between suicide attempts and metabolism in young patients with MDD to find a way to prevent and ultimately reduce suicide in young patients with MDD.
Language: en
Metabolism; Biomarker; Major depressive disorder; Suicide attempt