|
Citation
|
Shannonhouse L, Hill M, Hightower J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32723223
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Researchers explored the link between individual trauma history, lifetime suicide risk, and reporting of suicidal ideation in undergraduate students.Participants: A sample of 372 undergraduate students (130 males and 242 females) at two institutions completed measures of their personal trauma histories and suicidality in the Fall of 2017.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; suicide; college students