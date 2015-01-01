|
Chhabra M, Fiore LB, Pérez-Villanueva S. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32723168
Cultural representations of violence against women have been mystified, eroticized, and depicted as heroic, camouflaging, and trivializing acts of violence as a societal norm for thousands of years. This themed issue invites people to re/claim identities and power, and enter into a global cultural discourse connected with cross-disciplinary channels and creative work.
India; trauma; child homelessness; cultural representations; human rights violation; Spanish Inquisition