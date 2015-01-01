|
Citation
Herrenkohl TI, Fedina L, Roberto KA, Raquet KL, Hu RX, Rousson AN, Mason WA. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32723166
Abstract
This article reports the results of a scoping review of the literature on life-course patterns of violence that span the developmental periods of childhood, adolescence, and early and middle adulthood. We also assess the evidence on elder mistreatment and its relation to earlier forms of violence. Additionally, we draw on theories and empirical studies to help explain the transmission of violence over time and relational contexts and the factors that appear to mitigate risks and promote resilience in individuals exposed to violence.
Language: en
Keywords
anything related to child abuse; anything related to domestic violence; elder abuse; prevention of child abuse