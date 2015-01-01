|
Cantarero G, Choynowski J, St Pierre M, Anaya M, Statton M, Stokes W, Capaldi V, Chib V, Celnik P. Neurorehabil. Neural Repair 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32723160
Background. Concussions affect nearly 3 million people a year and are the leading cause of traumatic brain injury-related emergency department visits among youth. Evidence shows neuromotor regions are sensitive to concussive events and that motor symptoms may be the earliest clinical manifestations of neurodegenerative traumatic brain injuries. However, little is known about the effects repeated concussions play on motor learning. Namely, how does concussion acuity (time since injury) affect different behavioral and neurophysiological components of motor learning? Methods. Using a 3-pronged approach, we assessed (1) behavioral measures of motor learning, (2) neurophysiological measures underlying retention of motor learning known as occlusion, and (3) quantitative survey data capturing affective symptoms of each participant. Collegiate student athletes were stratified across 3 groups depending on their concussion history: (1) NonCon, no history of concussion; (2) Chronic, chronic-state of concussion (>1 year postinjury), or (3) Acute, acute state of concussion (<2 weeks postinjury).
concussion; motor learning; neuroplasticity