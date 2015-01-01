Abstract

The purpose of the current study was to examine predictors (e.g., pre-injury anxiety and sub-types, concussion symptom severity, neurocognitive performance, and vestibular/ocular-motor impairment) of post-injury anxiety scores following concussion among youth aged 10-18 years. This observational cohort study enrolled patients (n = 129) within 30 days of a diagnosed concussion. Patients completed Screening for Child Anxiety Related Disorders-Child Reports (SCARED-C), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), Post-concussion Symptom Scale, neurocognitive testing, and Vestibular-Ocular Motor Screening. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to evaluate the role of risk factors and clinical outcomes as predictors of mild (GAD-7 > 5) and moderate levels (GAD-7 > 10) of post-injury anxiety. Twenty-two percent (n = 28) of patients reported clinical levels of pre-injury anxiety, and 13% (n = 17) reported clinical levels of post-injury anxiety. The logistic regression model predicting mild or greater anxiety was significant (R2 = 31.7%; p < 0.001) and supported pre-injury panic symptoms (OR = 1.38) and total symptom severity (OR = 1.04) as the most robust predictors. The logistic regression model predicting clinical anxiety was significant (R2 = 47.2%; p < 0.001) and supported non-SRC injury type (OR = 9.48), vestibular dysfunction (OR = 1.74) and pre-injury panic symptoms (OR = 1.57) as the most robust predictors.



RESULTS suggest that clinicians should employ measures of pre-injury and post-injury emotional functioning when evaluating and treating concussion among adolescents. Moreover, these results highlight the importance of assessing different types of pre-injury and post-injury anxiety in the context of concussion management.

Language: en