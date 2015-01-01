|
Sagarwala R, Nasrallah HA. Ann. Clin. Psychiatry 2020; 32(3): 209-215.
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists)
32722731
BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative/neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by both motor and non-motor symptomology. The reported prevalence of depression in patients with PD is difficult to ascertain due to overlapping somatic symptoms and failure to self-report symptoms. Although antidepressants remain a first-line treatment, they can have adverse effects. Recently, literature has demonstrated that due to its anti-inflammatory properties, yoga may be an effective nonpharmacologic therapy for depression.
