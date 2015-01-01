|
Citation
|
Ma Y, Qi S, Zhang Y, Lian G, Lu W, Chan CY. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(15): e5366.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32722496
|
Abstract
|
In this study, an on-road driving experiment was designed to investigate the visual attention fixation and transition characteristics of drivers when they are under different cognitive workloads. First, visual attention was macroscopically analyzed through the entropy method. Second, the Markov glance one- and two-step transition probability matrices were constructed, which can study the visual transition characteristics under different conditions from a microscopic perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive workload; entropy method; Markov processes; on-road experiment; visual fixation characteristics; visual transition characteristics