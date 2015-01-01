Abstract

BACKGROUND: Neurological dysfunction due to stroke affects not only the extremities and trunk muscles but also the respiratory muscles.



AIM: to synthesise the evidence available about the effectiveness of respiratory muscle training (RMT) to improve respiratory function parameters and functional capacity in poststroke patients.



METHODS: a systematic electronic search was performed in the MEDLINE, EMBASE, SPORTDiscus, PEDro and Web of Science databases, from inception to May 2020. Study selection and data extraction: randomised controlled trials (RCTs) that examined the effects of RMT versus non-RMT or sham RMT in poststroke patients. We extracted data about respiratory function, respiratory muscle strength and functional capacity (walking ability, dyspnea, balance, activities of daily life), characteristics of studies and features of RMT interventions (a type of RMT exercise, frequency, intensity and duration). Two reviewers performed study selection and data extraction independently.



RESULTS: nineteen RCTs met the study criteria. RMT improved the first second forced expiratory volume (FEV1), forced vital capacity (FVC), peak expiratory flow (PEF), maximal expiratory pressure (MEP), maximal inspiratory pressure (MIP) and walking ability (6 min walking test), but not Barthel index, Berg balance scale, and dyspnea.



CONCLUSIONS: RMT interventions are effective to improve respiratory function and walking ability in poststroke patients.

