Sutherland M, McKenney M, Elkbuli A. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; 38(9): 1710-1714.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32721782
BACKGROUND: Following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal daily life in the United States (US) has changed dramatically. As the US population shifts to practice social distancing, there are undoubtedly changes in the pattern of traumatic injuries presenting to Emergency Departments across the US. This analysis aims to analyze previously undocumented trends on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the pattern of vehicle related injuries in selected US states.
COVID19; Social distancing; Traffic vehicle collisions; Traffic vehicle injuries