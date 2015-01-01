Abstract

This paper reviews process evaluations associated with multilevel suicide prevention research trials. Process evaluations can provide important information about how multilevel suicide prevention models are implemented, their mechanisms of impact, and the context and elements of implementation that mediate effectiveness. Out of 42 papers identified, only four met selection criteria for including a process evaluation. Of these four, there was large variation in the level of detail provided, and only two studies specifically focused on the process of implementing a multilevelsuicide prevention model. Future trials should include targeted process evaluation, which can benefit a range of knowledge users.

