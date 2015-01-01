Abstract

Although tires maintain the only contact between the vehicle and the ground, tire failures are still underrepresented in traffic safety assessments. Vehicle stability and safety can deteriorate significantly by a sudden tire failure. The current body of literature on tire failure-related crashes is limited, and no previous study was found to extensively investigate the factors associated with tire failures and the corresponding injury severity. The contributions of this study include (i) investigating the factors affecting tire failures, (ii) assessing the impacts of tire failures on occupant injury severity, and (iii) demonstrating the necessity of statewide tire inspection regulations. An extensive exploratory analysis was performed using ten years (2007-2016) of historical crash data along I-80 in Wyoming. Binary logistic regression with the Bayesian inference approach was applied to develop two separate models: tire failure and injury severity model. The results from the tire failure model showed that vehicle speeds greater than 75 mph, commercial motor vehicles, summer season, daytime, the presence of rough surface, downgrades, and concrete pavement are all related to higher tire failure occurrences. On the other hand, the incidence of a tire failure in a crash significantly contributed to more severe injuries when combined with any of the following instances: fire or explosion, rollover, guardrail hits, runoff road, angle, rear-end, clear weather, speeding, downgrades, and curved segments. With the incorporation of the random intercept in the modeling procedure, the injury severity analysis found a strong presence (42 %) of intra-crash correlation (effects of the common crash-specific unobserved factors) in occupant injury severity within the same crash. Finally, based on the findings of the study, recommendations are provided to alleviate tire-related problems.

