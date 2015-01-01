SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson JC, Feinstein Z, Edwards C, Jones KA, Van Dusen C, Kehr V, Burrell C, Coulter RWS, Miller E, Chugani CD. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1797752

PMID

32721195

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe provider experiences with implementation of the GIFTSS (Giving Information for Trauma Support and Safety) intervention. Participants: Health and counseling center staff from participating campuses attended trainings between August 2015 and August 2016. Interviews were conducted between May and August 2017.

METHODS: Providers (n = 230) completed surveys prior to and six months following a 3-hour training on the intervention. Structured phone interviews were conducted with a purposively selected subset of 14 providers.

RESULTS: Overall, staff found the intervention acceptable. Implementation barriers noted were time and competing patient priorities. Providers noted variation based on patient and visit characteristics. Clinic commitment, particularly in adopting strategies for universal dissemination of the GIFTSS card, was seen as helpful.

CONCLUSION: Implementation of a brief trauma-informed intervention in campus health and counseling centers was feasible and acceptable to most providers. Opportunities to change organizational culture regarding ensuring adequate time and safety for patients are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; sexual violence; implementation

