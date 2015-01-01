SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Patel RS, Walker T, Weber ZT, Kelley SD, Hansen R. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2020.1798970

32721188

OBJECTIVE: Our pilot study tests whether university counseling centers (UCC) can apply the concept of cluster analysis, and geospatial analysis to identify clusters of "hot spots". Participants: Study participants were university students who received services from a large mid-western UCC between August 2015 and July 2016. The study was approved by the University's Institutional Review Board (IRB). Data collected include demographics, address, educational level and declared major.

METHODS: Data analysis, conducted using SYSTAT 13.1, IBM SPSS Statistics, ArcGIS Desktop and 10.2, ArcOnline, Microsoft excel to clean and analyze demographic data. Analysis included optimized cluster analysis with a p-value < 0.05 as statistically significant.

RESULTS: 927 participants, average age was 21.6. We identified "hotspots" using cluster analysis based on age, address, and country of origin.

CONCLUSIONS: Our study shows that UCCs can apply cluster analysis, and geospatial analysis to identify clusters of "hot spots" to target risk populations.


College health outreach and prevention; college health utilization; college mental health geospatial analysis; college mental health outreach and prevention; college mental health utilization

