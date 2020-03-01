Abstract

Station-free shared bike (SFSB) is a new travel mode that shared bikes are allowed to park in any proper places. It implies that the users are more likely to park the SFSB as close as their destinations. This advantage makes the SFSB data to be an ideal source to understand the land-use distribution. Inspired by the idea in text mining, this paper proposes a topic-based two-stage SFSB data mining algorithm to understand the SFSB user's travel behavior and to discover city functional regions. A region, a function and human mobility patterns are treated as a document, a topic and words, respectively. Then, a region is represented by a distribution of functions, and a function is featured by a distribution of mobility patterns. The point-of-interest data is combined to annotate the clustered regions to discover the real functions. At last, the proposed method is tested using 14-day SFSB data in Beijing and the results are estimated by the Satellite Map data. The proposed methods and the results can be applied to infer the individual's travel purpose through functional regions and to improve land-use planning, etc.

Language: en