Abstract



Highlights

• The mandatory periodic training for professional drivers is in many ways a success.



• Considerable numbers of students report that they have acquired new knowledge and changed their driving practices.



• Courses for drivers in passenger transport and a well-organised course, were strongly associated with learning outcomes and self-reported behavioural changes.



• One of the main conclusions, the importance of management support, has strong backing in the literature on organizational training effectiveness.



• This should be given more attention in future research.

Language: en