|
Abstract
|
Highlights
• The mandatory periodic training for professional drivers is in many ways a success.
• Considerable numbers of students report that they have acquired new knowledge and changed their driving practices.
• Courses for drivers in passenger transport and a well-organised course, were strongly associated with learning outcomes and self-reported behavioural changes.
• One of the main conclusions, the importance of management support, has strong backing in the literature on organizational training effectiveness.
• This should be given more attention in future research.
