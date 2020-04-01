SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elvebakk B, Nævestad TO, Lahn LC. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 72: 264-279.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2020.04.014

Highlights
• The mandatory periodic training for professional drivers is in many ways a success.

• Considerable numbers of students report that they have acquired new knowledge and changed their driving practices.

• Courses for drivers in passenger transport and a well-organised course, were strongly associated with learning outcomes and self-reported behavioural changes.

• One of the main conclusions, the importance of management support, has strong backing in the literature on organizational training effectiveness.

• This should be given more attention in future research.


Language: en
