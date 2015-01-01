Abstract

This paper presents a micromobility scooter policy comparison between 10 mid-sized peer cities with respect to 12 policy dimensions. Because of the evolutionary nature of the policy, a temporal analysis of policy dimensions is required, which we conduct and present in this work. The impact of these individual policies reaches across the city itself, the operating company, and the mobility user--all of which are assessed throughout this work. Many of these policy dimensions are acute pain points for cities, such as fleet caps, permitting fees, and equity requirements. In the temporal analysis, some dimensions show not just happenstance variability in attempts to manage forms of micromobility, but appreciable trends. Approximately 1 year after the deployment of dockless electric scooters in cities throughout the United States and the world, cities have made multiple attempts at regulations and legislation to handle the new mobility mode. Throughout this time, cities have agreed from the start in some aspects of policy such as device removal, safety, speed limit, and bonds. In other dimensions, such as fleet expansion plans, equity regulations, and parking requirements, cities see directed movement over time toward a convergence point.

