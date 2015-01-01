|
Iliopoulou C, Tseliou M, Kepaptsoglou K, Papadimitriou S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2020; 2674(7): 373-384.
The transformation of urban roadways into pedestrian streets is a popular measure for reshaping city parts and enhancing their livability. Nevertheless, pedestrianization schemes are expected to have some impact on the performance of the neighboring road network, especially if these are established ad-hoc or solely based on non-transport criteria. This study introduces a methodological tool for supporting decisions on implementing pedestrianization schemes in urban networks. A bi-level network design model variant is developed for that purpose, whose design objective is to maximize the extent of pedestrian streets in an urban network, while maintaining acceptable impacts to the performance of the road network. Alternative decisions on pedestrianization are considered for each network segment; these include partial (one-directional) or complete (bi-directional) pedestrianization under physical and operational criteria and constraints. The model is applied for a mid-sized urban network in Greece and solved using a genetic algorithm.
