SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen Q, Wang H, Dong C. Transp. Res. Rec. 2020; 2674(7): 480-493.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0361198120923361

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Merging bottlenecks in urban expressways have attracted much attention in recent years. In this paper, vehicular mandatory lane-changing (MLC) data are collected from Yingtian Avenue in Nanjing, China using cameras. Based on a series of video processing algorithms, 656 MLC behaviors of 1,560 vehicles are extracted from videos. A logistic regression model is proposed to depict MLC at the merging bottleneck and estimate the possibility of accepting gaps for merging, which is validated by precision testing and simulation. During the simulation, a discretionary lane-changing (DLC) model is utilized and calibrated to describe vehicular DLC behaviors for the sake of consistency and completeness. Finally, by simulating different arrival rates of mainline and ramp, a linear regression model is built to predict breakdown at merging bottlenecks. According to data analysis, the MLC model represents high precision during the decision-making process. Besides, the breakdown prediction model implies strong correlation between traffic demand and breakdown occurrence.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print