Abstract

Probe vehicle trajectory data has the potential to transform the current practice of traffic signal optimization. Current scalable trajectory data is limited in both the penetration rate and the ping frequency, or the length of time between vehicle waypoints. This paper introduces a methodology to create binary vehicle trajectories which can be used in a neural network to predict when vehicles will arrive at a virtual detector. The methodology allows for vehicles with ping frequencies of up to 60 s to be utilized for the optimization of offsets at signalized intersections. A nine-signal corridor in west Michigan was used to test the proposed methodology. The neural network was compared to traditional linear interpolation strategies and found to improve the root mean squared error of the arrival times by up to 6.18 s. Using the virtual detector data stacked over time to optimize the offsets of the corridor resulted in 77% of the benefit of an offset optimization performed with continuously collected high resolution signal controller data. In the era of big data, this alternative approach can assist with the large-scale implementation of traffic signal performance measures for improved operations.

