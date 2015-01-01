Abstract

The interpersonal theory of suicide hypothesizes that perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and hopelessness lead to active suicidal thoughts and individuals with active suicidal thoughts and elevated capability for suicide are most likely to attempt suicide. We retrospectively and prospectively tested this theory in a large sample of 7677 U.S. Army soldiers followed post-deployment for up to nine months. The interaction of perceived burdensomeness and hopelessness (OR = 2.59) was significantly associated with lifetime suicidal thoughts; however, the interactions of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness and of thwarted belongingness and hopelessness were not. Consistent with the theory, capability for suicide prospectively predicted suicide attempts during and following deployment (OR = 1.22); however, among soldiers reporting lifetime suicidal thoughts, capability did not predict attempts, only perceived burdensomeness did (OR = 1.36).



RESULTS supported some, but not all, theory hypotheses, suggesting that additional constructs may be needed to better identify the psychological factors that lead soldiers to attempt suicide.

