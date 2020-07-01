|
de Oliveira AJM, Solari PN. World Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32730976
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a global problem and is the greatest contributor to death and disability among all trauma-related injuries worldwide. Road traffic accidents (RTA) are an important cause of TBI. The purpose of this paper is to present the first data on TBI in Angola.
Traumatic brain injury; Road accidents; Angola; Neurosurgery