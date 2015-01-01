|
Citation
|
Chen ZT, Wang HT, Chueh KH, Liu IC, Yang CM. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32730660
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Sleep quality in patients with schizophrenia is correlated with potential violence. However, few studies have conducted in-depth discussions on community patients with schizophrenia. The purpose of this study was to explore the influences of demographic characteristics, psychiatric symptom severity, and sleep quality in community patients with schizophrenia on the risks of potential violence and its subdimensions (ie, physical aggression, verbal aggression, anger, and hostility).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
community; schizophrenia; potential violence; sleep quality