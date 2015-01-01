Abstract

Caustic ingestion represents a serious social-medical problem due to the devastating and irreversible consequences it can produce in the upper digestive tract. In Ibero-America, there are no published reliable data on the incidence or prevalence of caustic-induced injuries, and most of the available information on clinical presentation, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis is based on retrospective clinical series and, indeed, its clinical management is often based primarily on expert opinion. Re cently as an initiative of the Latin American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (LASPGHAN) and with the cooperation of the Spanish Society for Pediatric Gastroente rology, Hepatology and Nutrition (SEGHNP), we have designed a Clinical Practice Guideline that include a series of statements and recommendations aimed at optimizing patient medical care which is based on the systematic review of evidence. Two (2) successive papers focused on the evaluation of physiopathological and clinical-endoscopic diagnostic features of caustic esophagitis in children (1st. Paper) and, on the other hand, the most relevant therapeutic considerations (2nd. Paper). We expect this guideline to become a useful tool for the physician in the difficult decision-making process when assessing patients after caustic ingestion.

Language: es