Abstract

BACKGROUND: Periodontitis is a multifactorial inflammatory disease of tooth supporting tissues caused by oral biofilms, influenced by environmental and genetic factors, among others. Ethanol consumption has been considered a factor that enhances alveolar bone loss, especially in high doses. The present study aims to investigate the changes promoted by ethanol binge drinking per se or associated with ligature-induced periodontal breakdown on alveolar bone loss.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Thirty-two Wistar rats were randomly allocated into four groups: control (C), ethanol (3g/kg/day; 3 days On-4 days Off protocol by gavage for 28 days, EtOH), experimental periodontitis (EP) and experimental periodontitis plus ethanol administration (EP+EtOH). On day 14th, periodontitis was induced by ligatures that were placed around the lower first molars. On day 28th, the animals were euthanized and mandibles were submitted to stereomicroscopy for exposed root area analysis and micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) for the evaluation of alveolar bone loss and microstructural parameters.



RESULTS: The results revealed that ligature-induced alveolar bone loss is aggravated by ethanol binge drinking compared to controls (1.06 ± 0.10 vs 0.77 ± 0.04; p<0.0001). In addition, binge drinking per se altered the alveolar bone quality and density demonstrating a reduction in trabecular thickness, trabecular number parameter and bone density percentual. Periodontal disorder plus ethanol binge drinking group also demonstrated reduction of the quality of bone measured by trabecular thickness.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, intense and episodic ethanol intake decreased alveolar bone quality in all microstructural parameters analyzed which may be considered a modifying factor of periodontitis, intensifying the already installed disease.

