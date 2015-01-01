Abstract

In 2018, natural heat exposure was associated with 726 deaths among males and 282 deaths among females. Among males, the highest number of heat-related deaths was for those aged 55-64 years (150) and among females for those aged 65-74 years (58). The lowest numbers were for males (four) and females (two) aged 5-14 years. Approximately 72% of heat-related deaths were among males.



Source: National Vital Statistics System. Multiple cause of death data, 1999-2018. https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html.

