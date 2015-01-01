Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate trends in agricultural mortality before and after implementation of safety initiatives. Retrospective review of Kansas mortality data from agriculture-related injuries from 1979 to 2018. The 39-year period was stratified into four periods to compare mechanisms of injury and fatality rates between study periods. There were 780 agricultural-related deaths. Mean age significantly increased between study Period I to Period IV from 46.4 to 55.3 years (P = 0.013). Tractors remain the primary cause of farm-vehicle mortality overall; however, tractor-related deaths significantly decreased during the study periods from 75.6% to 44.3% (P < 0.001). Tractor rollover mortality also decreased from 50.8% to 25.6% (P = 0.036). ATV-related deaths significantly increased from study Period II to III (5.1% to 23.9%, P < 0.001), but decreased from Period III to IV (23.9% to 17.0%). Tractor-related fatalities are decreasing, but tractors still remain the most dangerous piece of farm equipment. ATV-related fatalities are a continued concern. Continued rural education and emphasis on the use of rollover protection structures is a critical focus in the effort to prevent fatal farming injuries.

Language: en