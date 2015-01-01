SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Keller W, Helmer SD, Reyes J, Hauschild D, Haan JM. J. Agromed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1059924X.2020.1795033

PMID

32730123

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate trends in agricultural mortality before and after implementation of safety initiatives. Retrospective review of Kansas mortality data from agriculture-related injuries from 1979 to 2018. The 39-year period was stratified into four periods to compare mechanisms of injury and fatality rates between study periods. There were 780 agricultural-related deaths. Mean age significantly increased between study Period I to Period IV from 46.4 to 55.3 years (P = 0.013). Tractors remain the primary cause of farm-vehicle mortality overall; however, tractor-related deaths significantly decreased during the study periods from 75.6% to 44.3% (P < 0.001). Tractor rollover mortality also decreased from 50.8% to 25.6% (P = 0.036). ATV-related deaths significantly increased from study Period II to III (5.1% to 23.9%, P < 0.001), but decreased from Period III to IV (23.9% to 17.0%). Tractor-related fatalities are decreasing, but tractors still remain the most dangerous piece of farm equipment. ATV-related fatalities are a continued concern. Continued rural education and emphasis on the use of rollover protection structures is a critical focus in the effort to prevent fatal farming injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

all-terrain vehicle; Farm fatality; tractor rollover

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print