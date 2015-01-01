|
Saadatmand F, Dearfield C, Bronson J, Harrison R. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32729783
BACKGROUND: Exposure to violence (ETV) during one's life has been associated with increased risk for substance abuse. Adolescent ETV is also related to substance abuse into adulthood, and has been shown to have a cumulative effect. This study adds to the understanding of how ETV relates to a range of substance use outcomes by specifying how different types of violence affects substance use behaviors in African American young adults, and examines how this exposure is moderated by other life stressors, and health and social experiences.
Language: en
community violence; drug use; Exposure to violence; health outcomes; personal violence