Citation
Rodriguez DX, Hill J, McDaniel PN. Health Promot. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32729336
Abstract
Immigration-both the experience of migrating and events after migration-can affect the mental health and well-being of immigrants and their communities. However, evidence suggests that immigrants in the United States do not access mental health services to the same extent as nonimmigrants. In particular, immigrant adolescents and young adults may have unique stressors related to their developmental stage, experiences in school and with peer groups, and shifting roles within family systems. This scoping review summarizes findings from published research studies and practitioner-focused gray literature about the mental health needs of immigrant communities in the United States. The review finds that specific mental health needs vary across factors like age, racial/ethnic group, immigration status, and place of residency.
Language: en
Keywords
health research; qualitative research; health disparities; social determinants of health; international/cross-cultural health; minority health