Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data on the association between obesogenic behaviours and bullying victimization among adolescents are scarce from low- and middle-income countries.



OBJECTIVES: To assess the associations between obesogenic behaviours and bullying victimization in 54 low- and middle-income countries.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the global school-based student health survey were analyzed. Data on bullying victimization and obesogenic behaviours were collected. The association between bullying victimization and the different types of obesogenic behaviour (anxiety-induced insomnia, fast-food consumption, carbonated soft-drink consumption, no physical activity and sedentary behaviour) were assessed by country-wise multivariable logistic regression analysis adjusting for age, sex, food insecurity and obesity with obesogenic behaviours being the outcome.



RESULT: The sample consisted of 153 929 students aged 12 to 15 years [mean (SD) age 13.8 (1.0) years; 49.3% girls]. Overall, bullying victimization (vs no bullying victimization) was significantly associated with greater odds for all types of obesogenic behaviour with the exception of physical activity, which showed an inverse association. Specifically, the ORs (95% CIs) were: anxiety-induced sleep problems 2.65 (2.43-2.88); fast-food consumption 1.36 (1.27-1.44); carbonated soft-drink consumption 1.14 (1.08-1.21); no physical activity 0.84 (0.79-0.89); and sedentary behaviour 1.34 (1.25-1.43).



CONCLUSION: In this large representative sample of adolescents from low- and middle-income countries, bullying victimization was found to be associated with several, but not all, obesogenic behaviours.

Language: en