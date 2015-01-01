Abstract

Whether the depth and healing of scalds and contact burns are similar is controversial. Due to water's greater heat capacity, we hypothesized that when exposed to similar temperatures and durations of exposure, burns caused by hot water would be deeper than those cause by contact with hot metal. 40 standardized burns were created in two anesthetized female domestic pigs using a brass bar or circulating heated water. In one pig, the temperature was kept constant (95° C) while the duration of exposure varied (5, 10, 15 sec.) In the second pig, the exposure time was kept constant (10 sec.) while the temperature of exposure varied (70, 80, 98° C). Periodic punch biopsies were taken to determine burn depth immediately after injury, percentage burns reepithelialized within 21 days, and depth of scar at 28 days. Analysis was performed using analysis of variance. When temperature was held constant, duration of exposure (5, 10, and 15 sec.) was associated with scar depth (2.1 vs 3.8 vs 5.0 mm respectively, P=0.001) but not with burn depth (2.0 vs 2.2 vs 2.3 mm respectively, P=0.10). When exposure duration was held constant, temperature (70, 80, 98° C) was associated with scar depth (0.6 vs 1.7 vs 3.6, P<0.001) but not with burn depth (1.2 vs 1.5 vs 1.7 mm respectively, P=0.21). Burn depths were greater for scald than contact burns although not significantly greater. After controlling for temperature, the difference in scar depth between scalds and contact burns was statistically significant (marginal means 3.0 for contact burns, 4.3 for scalds, P=0.008). We conclude that burns created in swine with circulating hot water result in deeper scars than those created by contact with a brass bar when controlling for temperature and duration of exposure. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

