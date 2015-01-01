|
Citation
|
McCartney D, Benson MJ, Suraev AS, Irwin C, Arkell TR, Grunstein RR, Hoyos CM, McGregor IS. Hum. Psychopharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32729120
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Interest in the use of cannabidiol (CBD) is increasing worldwide as its therapeutic effects are established and legal restrictions moderated. Unlike Δ9 -tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9 -THC), CBD does not appear to cause cognitive or psychomotor impairment. However, further assessment of its effects on cognitively demanding day-to-day activities, such as driving, is warranted. Here, we describe a study investigating the effects of CBD on simulated driving and cognitive performance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; cannabidiol; driving simulation; medicinal cannabis; mobile drug testing; psychomotor