Arabi SM, Sedaghat A, Ehsaei MR, Safarian M, Ranjbar G, Rezaee H, Rezvani R, Tabesh H, Norouzy A. Trials 2020; 21(1): e685.
32727558
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the most common trauma worldwide and is a leading cause of injury-related death and disability. Inflammation is initiated as a result of the TBI, which is in association with severity of illness and mortality in brain trauma patients, especially in subdural hemorrhage and epidural hemorrhage cases. A high percentage of adults admitted to the intensive care unit with TBI are diagnosed with vitamin D deficiency; this deficiency may induce impaired immune responses and increase the risk of infections. Vitamin D intervention has been shown to modulate pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines in non-critically ill patients, but to date, there is no substantial data on the effectiveness of vitamin D for the improvement of immune function in traumatic brain injury patients.
Mortality; Traumatic brain injury; Inflammation; Vitamin D