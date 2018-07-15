Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the perinatal period, suicides are more likely to occur in those with depression and who are not receiving active treatment at the time of death. Suicide is a common outcome in people with suicide ideation. We developed an intervention program taking care of comprehensive perinatal maternal mental healthcare to prevent suicide ideation. We hypothesized that our intervention program could reduce postnatal suicide ideation and improve maternal mental health.



METHODS: We performed a controlled trial to examine the usual postnatal care plus a maternal suicide prevention program (the intervention group) compared with usual postnatal care alone, which comprised home visits by public health nurses without mental health screening (the control group) in Nagano city, Japan. In total, 464 women were included; 230 were allocated to the control group and 234 to the intervention group. The intervention had three components: 1) all the women received postnatal mental health screening by public health nurses who completed home visits during the neonatal period, 2) the intervention was administered by a multidisciplinary clinical network, and 3) systematic follow-up sheets were used to better understand bio-psycho-social characteristics of both the mothers and their infants and develop responsive care plans. We measured the participants' mental health at 3-4 months postpartum (T1) and 7-8 months postpartum (T2) using the Japanese version of the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation was significantly lower in the intervention group compared with the control group at T1 (p = 0.014); however, this significant between-group difference did not continue to T2 (p = 0.111). We measured the intervention effects on maternal mental health using the total score of the EPDS, which was significantly improved in the intervention group compared with the control group at T1. Here, the significant difference continued to T2 (p = 0.049).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that our program may reduce maternal suicidal ideation at 3-4 months postnatally and improve women's mental health during the postnatal periods of 3-4 to 7-8 months. Postnatal maternal mental healthcare, including services to reduce suicide ideation, should be included as an important component of general postnatal care.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: Name of registry: A multidisciplinary intervention program for maternal mental health in perinatal periods. UMIN Clinical Trials Registry number: UMIN000033396. Registration URL: https://upload.umin.ac.jp/cgibin/ctr/ctr_view_reg.cgi?recptno=R000038076 Registration date: July 15, 2018. Registration timing: retrospective.

