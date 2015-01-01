Abstract

Forestry activities, such as tree cutting and harvesting of forest resources, have been documented as dangerous tasks with increased risk of injuries and fatalities. These hazards are well known in the professional logging community, but less attention is given to farmers who perform occasional tree trimming and cutting activities, especially for the older farmer population. This study examined Indiana farm work-related fatalities from 1988 to 2017 involving farmers 55 years and older who performed occasional wood cutting activities. Fatality cases were mined from the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program's fatality database. A total of 40 fatality cases were reported, representing 10.3% of all reported farm fatalities of farmers 55 years and older over the time period. The average age of the victims was 67.4, with 65% of cases involving victims 65 years or older. All victims were males. Wood cutting fatalities increased over the observation period. The most frequently reported fatal injury type was being crushed by tree or tree limbs, with 16 cases (40%), and the most common cause of fatality was due to cutting and trimming of trees, with 27 cases (67.5%). It was determined that the incidents were largely preventable and that future injury prevention strategies should address the risks associated with aging, the added risk of being struck by limbs or trees due to unsafe felling practices, the need for appropriate personal protective equipment, and the hazards involved in operating agricultural tractors in wooded areas.

