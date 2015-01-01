Abstract

The aim of this study is to consider the hypothesis that wearing mouthguards (MGs) from a young age helps to shape players' habit of continuing to wear MGs as adults. In addition, we consider the mandatory rule of wearing mouthguards in the youth category on the future wearing rates of mouthguards. Eighty-five Japanese male amateur rugby players were included in this study. We examined the relationship between the wearing rates of mouthguards when participants were high school students and as adults (in 2018) using a questionnaire. Collected data were classified into categories (age, mouthguard type, and applied mandatory rule or not), and their relationships were analyzed. The wearing rate of mouthguards in high school was significantly related to the wearing rate of mouthguards in adulthood (χ2 = 12.1, p < 0.01). The mandatory rule to wear mouthguards at high school was related to the wearing rates of mouthguards as adults, but not significantly (χ2 = 3.42, p = 0.06). Participants' mouthguard wearing rates as adults were affected by their high school wearing rates. The mandatory rule of wearing mouthguards in the youth category may be somewhat effective for improving mouthguard wearing rates; however, it is more important to provide knowledge about their importance.

