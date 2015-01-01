Abstract

This study aimed to identify joint trajectories of peer cyber and traditional victimization from ages 13 to 17 and individual, family, peer, and school risk factors associated with group membership. The sample was composed of 1,194 adolescents (54.2% girls). Cyber and traditional victimization were assessed at ages 13, 15, and 17. The results first revealed a low/increasing and a high/decreasing trajectories for cybervictimization and a low/decreasing and a moderate/chronic for traditional victimization. Conditional probabilities suggested that cybervictims had a high probability of being victims on school grounds, whereas traditional victims were not necessarily the target of cybervictimization. Four joint trajectory groups were also identified. With the low victimization group as the reference category, the results revealed that different sets of predictors were associated with membership in the three other joint trajectory groups. The results are discussed in relation to intervention and prevention strategies.

