Dai X, Wang S, Yuan R, Wu Z. J. Highway Transp. Res. Dev. (English ed.) 2020; 14(2): 93-101.
(Copyright © 2020, Research Institute of Highway, Ministry of Transport in association with the American Society of Civil Engineers)
To estimate traffic status on an urban road accurately and determine the appropriate traffic-status evaluation interval, this research introduces a method based on the theory of set-pair analysis, and takes the number of vehicles passing the segment continuously as time interval of evaluation. First, to improve the operating efficiency of the model, based on the summary and analysis of the current research status, time interval of evaluation could be obtained according to the number of vehicles passing and the instantaneous speed is taken as a single index. Second, according to the principle of set-pair analysis, set pair H (A, B) is formed by sets A (measured data) and B (standard of indices). A traffic-status evaluation model with a five-element coefficient is established from the perspectives of identity, difference, and reverse. Finally, to verify the validity of the model, we take the measured data of the eastern segments of the South Second Ring Road in Xi'an City as an example and use the fuzzy-evaluation and set-pair analysis methods to distinguish the traffic-status grade of this segment of roads.
Language: en