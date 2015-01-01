|
Qi X. J. Highway Transp. Res. Dev. (English ed.) 2020; 14(2): 102-110.
(Copyright © 2020, Research Institute of Highway, Ministry of Transport in association with the American Society of Civil Engineers)
In recent years, defensive driving technology has become an important research direction for road transport safety risk prevention and control. However, the research on defensive driving at home and abroad focuses on the feasibility, judgment, and recognition of defensive driving, and a quantitative research on the relationship between defensive driving training and driver emotional intelligence remains lacking. A multiple linear regression model to represent the relationship between defensive driving training and driver emotional intelligence improvement is proposed. This model is divided into two stages to describe the linear relationship between the five independent variables of driver psychology, physiology, emotion, driving intelligence, and learning time and the dependent variables of defensive driving training effectiveness. An F-test is carried out to verify the linear characteristics of the model.
