Abstract

Motorcycles are considered as one of the extreme modes of conveyance contributing to road accidents. Reports revealed that the number of deaths caused by motorcycles is significantly higher than by any other means of transportation. A large percentage of motorcycle accidents occurred mainly due to human behaviour. The objectives of this paper are to unveil and analyse certain behavioural patterns of riders influencing the motorcycle mishaps through literature reviews on various aspects of riding behaviours including the lack of visibility and alertness, and speeding issues. This is important for a comprehensive and broad understanding of the riders' behavioural and performance traits associated with speeding, visibility, and alertness issues. Thus, collisions due to these issues may be avoided. This study summarizes 104 selected articles published in Springer, Elsevier, Tylor & Francis, IEEE, US Patent, WHO and others, distributed over the year of 1981 to 2019, which were further separated into four classes; 22 articles (21%) on the speeding issues, 25 articles (24%) on the visibility issues, 24 articles (23%) related to alertness issues, and 33 articles (32%) comprising of other studies related to motorcycles. All these research papers highlighted the ways to reduce the risks from speeding and to improve the visibility and alertness of motorcycle riders. As a conclusion, the study found that by applying the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in motorcycles, road accidents may be reduced. It is also well noticed that the headlight of motorcycle and the use of fluorescent jacket increase the conspicuity of a motorcyclist. Moreover, the Daytime Running Light (DRL) of a motorcycle may also reduce accidents. It is also noted that the use of sensors on steering wheel increases the alertness of drivers. Finally, a framework to gain an improved understanding on the motorcycle riders' behaviour related issues and the ways to handling them were recommended. On top of that, this study had also suggested a new technological utilisation to improve the management of speeding, visibility and alertness issues. Provided that these concerns are addressed, a drop in the number of accident occurrences is possible.

Language: en