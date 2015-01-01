Abstract

Domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST) is the commercial sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 within the borders of the United States. The purpose of the present study is to explore how various forms of oppression and risk predict DMST victimization, particularly specific subcategories of DMST victimization by traffickers. This study focuses on whether risk factors can predict victims' trafficking by a family member, friend, romantic partner, or stranger. Utilizing intersectionality theory and odds ratios analyses, the results of this cross-sectional analysis of secondary data suggest that the presence of certain risk factors in adolescents' lives can, indeed, predict the type of relationship victims have with their traffickers. In the final odds ratio model, child welfare involvement and juvenile justice involvement are the strongest predictors of specific victim-trafficker relationship types. The results of this study provide insight into targeted prevention and intervention programs for specific subpopulations of youth who are identified as at-risk for DMST.



RESULTS may also provide advocates with information about how best to lobby policymakers to make the systemic changes that are necessary to prevent DMST from occurring in the first place.



Keywords: Human trafficking

