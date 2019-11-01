Abstract

Background The ingestion of multiple magnets is harmful in children because it can cause intestinal obstruction and/or perforation. We present an approach for the management of children visiting the emergency department with multiple magnet ingestion.



Methods: We retrospectively investigated 9 children who presented to 2 centers in Korea between January 2004 and August 2018 with a history of multiple magnet ingestion. Demographics, major symptoms, management, and outcomes were analyzed.



Results: Of the 9 children investigated, median age was 34 months with vomiting and abdominal pain as the most common initial symptoms. Six (67%) underwent surgical removal of the magnets after observing for mean 2.2 days. Reasons for surgical managements were no magnet migration on serial radiographs in 3, suspected obstruction or microperforation in 2 and failed endoscopic removal in 1. Three patients (33%) were asymptomatic and were treated with meticulous observation using serial plain radiographs for average 3.3 days. All patients discharged without adverse outcomes and complications. Conclusions Surgical removal is warranted in patients with symptoms suspicious of intestinal obstruction and/or perforation or without magnet migration. Asymptomatic children can be observed over at least 2-3 days with serial simple radiographs while awaiting magnet migration.



Level of evidence: IV.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en