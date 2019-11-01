|
Background The ingestion of multiple magnets is harmful in children because it can cause intestinal obstruction and/or perforation. We present an approach for the management of children visiting the emergency department with multiple magnet ingestion.
Surgical removal is warranted in patients with symptoms suspicious of intestinal obstruction and/or perforation or without magnet migration. Asymptomatic children can be observed over at least 2-3 days with serial simple radiographs while awaiting magnet migration.
