Citation
Feng Ji Mervin G, Ali AF, Kheng Lincoln Dale LS, Vidyadhar M. J. Pediatr. Surg. Case Rep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Inadvertent or accidental foreign body ingestion is a common problem in paediatric practice. With increasing availability of magnet-containing toys, there has been a multiple-fold increase in the incidence of magnet ingestion in recent times [1,2]. Magnetic attraction and attachment of the foreign bodies across different loops of intestine may predispose to serious complications such as, entero-enteric fistula, perforation, obstruction, volvulus and death [3] However, clinical management of magnet ingestion is a challenge because there may be a mis-match between the clinical presentation and the underlying pathology. Furthermore, a heightened awareness of the potential seriousness of multiple magnet ingestion may be lacking; especially when the clinical presentation is mild.
