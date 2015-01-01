Abstract

Inadvertent or accidental foreign body ingestion is a common problem in paediatric practice. With increasing availability of magnet-containing toys, there has been a multiple-fold increase in the incidence of magnet ingestion in recent times [1,2]. Magnetic attraction and attachment of the foreign bodies across different loops of intestine may predispose to serious complications such as, entero-enteric fistula, perforation, obstruction, volvulus and death [3] However, clinical management of magnet ingestion is a challenge because there may be a mis-match between the clinical presentation and the underlying pathology. Furthermore, a heightened awareness of the potential seriousness of multiple magnet ingestion may be lacking; especially when the clinical presentation is mild.



Here we present a case of a 4-year-old girl who ingested 62 magnetic beads which caused 6 small bowel and 1 pyloric perforation yet remained clinically well with minimal abdominal symptoms at presentation.



A healthy four-year-four-month-old girl was brought by parents for one episode of non-bilious emesis on the day of presentation. The mother suspected that the child may have ingested magnet beads from the toys which she was seen playing with one week prior. The mother was unsure about the number of beads ingested and the time interval between the beads ingested. Other than 2 episodes of small amount of clear and non-bloody emesis on two consecutive days two days after the suspected magnet ingestion, the child was well. There was no abdominal pain or any other gastro-intestinal upset. On arrival, the child was comfortable, the vital parameters and neurology were normal and abdominal examination was unremarkable. Abdominal radiograph revealed multiple radio-opaque foreign bodies...



