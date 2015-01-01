|
Citation
|
Piatt J. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32736354
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Social disparities in healthcare outcomes are almost ubiquitous, and trauma care is no exception. Because social factors cannot cause a trauma outcome directly, there must exist mediating causal factors related to the nature and severity of the injury, the robustness of the victim, access to care, or processes of care. Identification of these causal factors is the first step in the movement toward health equity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; traumatic brain injury; mortality; outcome; race; ACS = American College of Surgeons; AIS = Abbreviated Injury Scale; disparities; GCS = Glasgow Coma Scale; ICP = intracranial pressure; PUF = Participant User Files; RCT = randomized controlled trial; TBI = traumatic brain injury; TQIP = Trauma Quality Improvement Program; TQP = Trauma Quality Programs