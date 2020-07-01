SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uppuluri A, Bhagat N, Langer PD. Ophthalmology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.07.049

32735905

In a national database, 8.9% of patients with acute open globe injury suffered a concurrent orbital floor fracture, an association significantly impacted by demographics, classification of globe injury, medical history, and status of globe preservation.


